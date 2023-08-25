10 Low-Investment Small Businesses to Start Now

Aug 25, 2023

Girish Khurana

Coaching classes

Coaching classes are one of the least expensive business ideas, considering the returns it can yield. The basic investment of a coaching institute is the goodwill of the teacher

Food is the most essential element of life and is associated with every event of life. Catering requires a low requirement, mainly crockery, utensils for cooking, and manpower

Food Catering

Fitness Centres

The fitness centres require an initial investment in workout equipment, but once done, it is a low-maintenance business with less operational cost and can provide returns on a regular basis.

Salon & Spa

The most essential requirement of a salon or spa is the human resource. With extremely low investment required on equipment and, salons have a loyal customer base and high returns on investment.

Social Media Agency

Digital Marketing is the key to success for a business. Another human resources-centric business, social media agencies can operate even without a physical office, or in hybrid mode. The only major requirement is an internet connection, a device and the right skills.

Organic Farming

Organic Farming is done naturally, without any use of fertilisers. This kind of farming has a large export market and requires low investment since the process is natural.

Packaged Drinking Water

With a very basic investment in plant and machinery, Packaged Drinking Water provides a large margin on the product, since the cost of raw materials is minimal.

Pet Grooming

Pet grooming centres are similar to salons but for pets. These pet grooming centres also require human resources and very little investment.

Cloud Kitchen

Cloud Kitchen are food outlet, that provides takeaway services and home delivery services, but no dining services. Hence, cloud kitchens can be operated from homes without extra investment.

Boutique

Boutiques require skilled tailors and designers as the prime investment for the business. The basic investment in equipment and machinery can return high yields, depending on the understanding of the trends of fashion.

Images: Pexels