Best tax-saving investments for 2023

Money
Dec 12, 2022
Rajeev Kumar
Invest up to Rs 1.5 lakh/year, earn 7.1% interest, Section 80C benefit and more.
Save for retirement, get additional deduction under Section 80CCD (1B) with National Pension System.
Add a shield to your financial future with life and health insurance plans, get tax benefits on premium paid.
Enjoy tax rebates with Employees Provident Fund. Increase voluntary contribution for higher retirement corpus.
Secure your daughter's financial future by investing in Sukanya Samriddhi Yojna (SSY), get Section 80C tax benefits.
Invest in 5-year tax-saving fixed deposit schemes. Get upto 9% interest and 80C benefits.