If you and your spouse have taken a joint home loan, you can claim tax deductions up to Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80C on principal repayments and Rs 2 lakh towards interest repayments under Section 24. If you and your spouse have taken a joint home loan, you can claim tax deductions up to Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80C on principal repayments and Rs 2 lakh towards interest repayments under Section 24.