Will EPFO extend higher pension last date?
May 02, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
Pressure is mounting on EPFO to extend the last date for submitting joint option for higher pension.
Several associations and trade unions are seeking a review of the May 3 deadline.
Central trade unions and retiree associations have sought an extension in the due date.
The unions and associations have cited problems in filing the joint option form, including mandatory online filing and submission.
The unions have also called for scrapping the requirement of proof for higher contribution to be provided by the employee in the online application.
The National Confederation of Retirees has sought a three-month extension in the deadline till August 3.
However, EPFO is unlikely to extend the higher pension joint option application due date further.
The EPFO had earlier extended the deadline by two months.
