Why EPFO stopped higher pension payment in some cases
Mar 27, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
Even as EPFO is implementing a higher pension option for members, it has stopped monthly pension payouts to a section of pensioners. Here’s why
Some pensioners say that EPFO stopped their pension from January 2023 without any notice.
The EPFO has also served show cause notices including a demand to recover past ‘excess pension payments’.
According to EPFO officials, the notices have been sent following a January 2023 circular that called for re-examining old cases.
The official said pension in some cases has been completely stopped for now but in future, these people may get the pension on a lower base.
The January circular of EPFO directed field offices to reduce pension payouts to those who retired prior to September 2014 and were granted pensions on higher wages without exercising such an option.
The circular also asked officers to recover the excess pension payments such retirees had received till date.
The EPFO circular came after the Supreme Court’s November 2022 ruling that upheld the EPS amendment of 2014.
