Why are Rs 2000 notes disappearing?
Dec 14, 2022
Rajeev Kumar
Fewer Rs 2000 notes are visible these days. Ever wondered why? Let’s find out ...
Rs 2000 notes are not disappearing on their own. You can’t see them more because the Govt is not printing.
No fresh indent has been placed for printing of Rs 2000 notes from 2018-19 onwards, says Govt
Rs 2000 notes in circulation dropped to 13.8% by March 2022.
The share of Rs 500 notes increased from 29.7% in 2020 to 73.3% in 2022.
There were 21,420 lakh pieces of Rs 2000 notes in circulation as of March 31, 2022.
Unlike India, many developed economies like the US and Germany do not have high-value notes.
BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi claims people have hoarded Rs 2000 notes for terror-funding, drug trafficking, etc.
As Government is not printing new Rs 2000 notes, you may not see them very often now.
