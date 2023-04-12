Best Tax Regime for Rs 20 Lakh Salary
Best Tax Regime for Rs 20 Lakh Salary
Apr 12, 2023
For an annual Salary Income of Rs 20 lakh, read on to find out which tax regime is better.
The answer to this question of which regime is better for Rs 20 lakh income depends on how much tax deductions you are eligible for.
If your tax-saving investments is above Rs 3.75 lakh then the old tax regime will be better for you, according to a calculation by Clear.
If your tax-saving investments are less than Rs 3.75 lakh then New Tax Regime will be better for you.
All salaried employees have to intimate their employers about the choice of their tax regime this month.
To make the best decision, you should also use the Income Tax calculator in the below link.
