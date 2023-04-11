Which Tax Regime is Better for Rs 15 Lakh
Apr 11, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
For annual salary Income of Rs 15 lakh, read on to find out which tax regime is better
The exact answer to this question depends on how much you are investing in tax-saving instruments.
If your tax-saving investments is above Rs 3.58 lakh, old tax regime will be better for you, according to calculation by Clear.
If your tax-saving investments are less than Rs 3.58 lakh then New Tax Regime will be better.
Salaried Employees are required to intimate their employers about the choice of their tax regime this month.
To make the best decision, you should also use the Income Tax calculator in the below link.
