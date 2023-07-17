When you cannot file ITR-1 even if earning less than Rs 50 lakh?

Jul 17, 2023

Rajeev Kumar

There are some cases where you cannot file ITR-1 even if your total income from salary and other sources does not exceed Rs 50 lakhs. Read on for details

When you have made some profit from VDA such as cryptocurrency as this will be reported as capital gains

When you have invested in unlisted equity shares through ESOP or otherwise.

When you are a Director in a company.

When you have only salary income but hold more than one house.

When you are an RNOR or NRI, you cannot file ITR-1.

The due date to file ITR for AY 2023-24 is July 31, 2023.