What part of NRI's income is taxed in India
Jan 23, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
When it comes to taxation of income earned by Non-Resident Indians, there are always some confusions. Let’s take a look at when the NRI is liable to pay tax in India
NRIs have to pay tax in India on income that is received or is deemed to be received in India
Income that has accrued or arisen to such NRI in India during the previous year is also taxed.
Income earned abroad by NRI is not liable to be taxed in India
The obligation to furnish ITR arises where the total income (earned in India) exceeds Rs 2.5 lakh.
Furnishing of ITR in respect of interest income, being below taxable limit, is not required.
