Dream Big! What it takes to get Rs 10 crore from SIP

Dream Big! What it takes to get Rs 10 crore from SIP

Dec 16, 2022

Rajeev Kumar

Having a Rs 1 crore goal is a thing of the past. How about Rs 10 crore? Check how much time and money it will take at 12% interest from Mutual Fund SIP.

Rs 10,000 SIP

It would take 38 years and 7 months to get Rs 10 crore at 12% interest.

Rs 20,000 SIP

It would take 32 years and 11 months to get Rs 10 crore at 12% interest.

Rs 25,000 SIP

It would take 31 years and 1 month to get Rs 10 crore at 12% interest.

Rs 30,000 SIP

It would take 29 years and 7 months to get Rs 10 crore at 12% interest.

Rs 40,000 SIP

It would take 27 years and 3 months to get Rs 10 crore at 12% interest.

Rs 50,000 SIP

It would take 25 years and 6 months to get Rs 10 crore at 12% interest.

Rs 75,000 SIP

It would take 22 years and 3 months to get Rs 10 crore at 12% interest.

Rs 1 lakh SIP

It would take 20 years and 1 month to reach Rs 10 crore at 12% interest.

Investing in Mutual Funds involves certain risks. But it is possible to get good returns if you chose funds wisely and take advise from professional financial advisors.