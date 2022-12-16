Dec 16, 2022
Rajeev Kumar
It would take 38 years and 7 months to get Rs 10 crore at 12% interest.
It would take 32 years and 11 months to get Rs 10 crore at 12% interest.
It would take 31 years and 1 month to get Rs 10 crore at 12% interest.
It would take 29 years and 7 months to get Rs 10 crore at 12% interest.
It would take 27 years and 3 months to get Rs 10 crore at 12% interest.
It would take 25 years and 6 months to get Rs 10 crore at 12% interest.
It would take 22 years and 3 months to get Rs 10 crore at 12% interest.
It would take 20 years and 1 month to reach Rs 10 crore at 12% interest.