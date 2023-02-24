Visiting abroad? No need to carry cash
Feb 24, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
If you are planning to visit aborad, you can avoid the hassle of carrying cash with the help of State Bank Foreign Travel Card. Check key details of the card...
It is a prepaid multi-currency foreign travel card that can be used while shopping, dining or visiting places.
The prepaid card comes in two variants: Single currency card on Visa and multi-currency card on MasterCard platforms.
On Visa platform, the card supports USD), GBP, Euro, CAD, AUD, JPY, SAR and SGD currencies.
On MasterCard platform, the card supports USD, GBP, Euro, CAD, AUD, SGD and AED currencies.
Use this card after loading it with a foreign currency subject to maximum limit as prescribed by RBI/FEMA regulations.
