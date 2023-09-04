Top 9 SBI SIP schemes with 27-38% returns in 3 years till September 1

Photos: Unsplash/Pixabay
Many SBI Mutual Fund schemes have given over 20% annualised returns in 3 years. Here’s a look at 9 funds that gave over 27% returns* in 3 years.
*Source: AMFI website data, as on September 1, 2023
Before reading further, please note this exercise is for informational purposes only. It is not intended to recommend any of the funds mentioned in this story for investment.
SBI Contra Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 38.95% annualised returns in 3 years.
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 35.78% annualised returns in 3 years.
SBI Small Cap Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 34.13% annualised returns in 3 years.
SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 33.13% annualised returns in 3 years.
SBI Infrastructure Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 32.23% annualised returns in 3 years.
SBI PSU Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 32.83% annualised returns in 3 years.
SBI Technology Opportunities Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 29.76% annualised returns in 3 years.
SBI Large & Midcap Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 28.67% annualised returns in 3 years.
SBI Long Term Equity Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 27.06% annualised returns in 3 years.
Disclaimer: This story is for informational purposes only. Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. Please consult your financial advisor before investing.
