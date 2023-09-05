Top 5 Quant SIP schemes with 36-50% returns in 3 years till Sept 4

Photos: Pixabay/Pexels
Several Quant Mutual Fund schemes have given over 25% annualised returns in 3 years. Here’s a look at 5 funds that gave over 36% returns* in 3 years.
*Source: AMFI website data, as on September 4, 2023
Please note this exercise is for informational purposes only. It is not intended to recommend any of the funds mentioned in this story for investment.
Quant Small Cap Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 50.98% annualised returns in 3 years.
Quant Infrastructure Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 46.24% annualised returns in 3 years.
Quant Mid Cap Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 41.20% annualised returns in 3 years.
Quant Tax Plan: The direct plan of this scheme has given 37.79% annualised returns in 3 years.
Quant Flexi Cap Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 36.67% annualised returns in 3 years.
Disclaimer: This story is for informational purposes only. Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. Please consult your financial advisor before investing.
