Top 10 ICICI Pru SIP schemes with best returns in 3 years till Sept 6

Several ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund SIP schemes have given over 20% annualised returns in 3 years. Here’s a look at 10 funds that gave 30% to 44% returns in this duration.
Please note this exercise is for informational purposes only. It is not intended to recommend any of the funds mentioned here for investing.
ICICI Prudential Commodities Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 44.24% annualised returns* in 3 years.
*Source: AMFI website data, as on September 6, 2023.
ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 43.07% annualised returns* in 3 years.
*Source: AMFI website data, as on September 6, 2023.
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 41.51% annualised returns* in 3 years.
*Source: AMFI website data, as on September 6, 2023.
ICICI Prudential BHARAT 22 FOF: The direct plan of this scheme has given 38.90% annualised returns* in 3 years.
*Source: AMFI website data, as on September 6, 2023.
ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 38.08% annualised returns* in 3 years.
*Source: AMFI website data, as on September 6, 2023.
ICICI Prudential Dividend Yield Equity Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 34.04% annualised returns* in 3 years.
*Source: AMFI website data, as on September 6, 2023.
ICICI Prudential Manufacturing Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 31.57% annualised returns* in 3 years.
*Source: AMFI website data, as on September 6, 2023.
ICICI Prudential Retirement Fund - Pure Equity Plan: The direct plan of this scheme has given 31.56% annualised returns* in 3 years.
*Source: AMFI website data, as on September 6, 2023.
ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 30.78% annualised returns* in 3 years.
*Source: AMFI website data, as on September 6, 2023.
ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 30.69% annualised returns* in 3 years.
*Source: AMFI website data, as on September 6, 2023.
Disclaimer: This story is for informational purposes only. Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. Please consult your financial advisor before investing.
