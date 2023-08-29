This Savings Bank Account is Free of Charges, Average Monthly Balance!
Photos: Pexels/Pixabay
Axis Bank’s Infinity Savings Account has no hidden charges. All you have to do is pay a fee and do unlimited banking. Read on for details
This new savings account from Axis Bank has no Average Monthly Balance (AMB) Limit.
This Savings Account also offers complimentary debit cards with unlimited access to any ATM across India.
Infinity Savings Account has waived off all domestic charges to provide transparency to customers.
However, there is a monthly or annual fee that customers need to pay to avail benefits of this savings account.
The monthly fee for ‘Infinity Savings Account’ is Rs 150 and the annual fee is Rs 1650.
The monthly plan is charged at Rs 150 (inclusive of GST) and has a minimum subscription period of 6 months.
After the initial 6 months, the plan continues on a 30-day cycle, with Rs 150 deducted every 30 days.
The annual plan is charged at Rs 1650 (inclusive of GST) and offers Infinity benefits for 360 days. The plan is automatically renewed after this period.
Customers can open Infinity Savings Account in a completely digital manner through Video KYC process.
