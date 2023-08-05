These Mutual Funds Have Restricted Investment Limit
These Mutual Funds Have Restricted Investment Limit
Photos: Pixabay
Photos: Pixabay
Aug 05, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
Several mutual fund schemes have restricted investment limits. Let’s have a look.
Nippon India Mutual Fund has restricted fresh lump sum investments into its Small Cap Fund.
There is also a cap of Rs 5 lakh per day per PAN for fresh SIP investments in Nippon India Small Cap Fund.
Tata Mutual Fund has suspended fresh lump sum investments into its small cap fund.
However, there is no restriction on the investments through SIP and STP into Tata Small Cap Fund.
Mirae Asset Blue Chip Fund allows maximum SIP of Rs 25,000 per PAN. This limit is there since July 1, 2019 for fresh registrations.
Mirae Asset Blue Chip Fund has also suspended fresh lump sum investment since October 25, 2016.
SBI Mutual Fund has capped fresh registrations through STP/SIP on on or after February 4, 2021 to Rs 25,000 per month per PAN.
Fresh lump sum investment into SBI Small Cap Fund is not allowed since September 4, 2020.
