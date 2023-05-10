TDS on Fixed Deposit
May 10, 2023
Interest income from investments in a bank fixed deposit account is subject to TDS deduction. Read on to find details.
TDS is deducted at the rate of 10% on interest income from Fixed Deposit.
In case the depositor has not given his/her PAN details, 20% of the interest income is charged as TDS.
TDS of 10% is applicable to General as well as Senior Citizens aged below or above 60 years respectively.
However, Senior Citizens can claim a tax deduction up to Rs 50,000 on interest income from FD.
No additional tax deduction is allowed on Fixed Deposits.
However, deposits up to Rs 1.5 lakh in Tax-Saver FD qualifies for Section 80C deduction. Read below to know the best rates on tax-saver FDs
