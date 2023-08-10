SIP schemes that beat Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund in 1-10 years

Photos: Pexels/Pixabay
Aug 10, 2023
*Direct plan returns. Source: AMFI website, data as on August 10
JM Flexicap Fund: 27.27% Quant Flexi Cap Fund: 22.29% HDFC Flexi Cap Fund: 23.63% Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund: 20.29% Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund: 19.71% WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund: 20.65%
*Direct plan returns. Source: AMFI website, data as on August 10
Quant Flexi Cap Fund: 36.81% JM Flexicap Fund: 29.28% HDFC Flexi Cap Fund: 33.09% Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund: 29.42% Edelweiss Flexi Cap Fund: 25.10% Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund: 29.20%
*Direct plan returns. Source: AMFI website, data as on August 10
Quant Flexi Cap Fund: 22.27% under Direct Plan
Source: AMFI website, data as on August 10
JM Flexicap Fund: 20.17%/18.98% Quant Flexi Cap Fund: 25.02%/24.08%
Direct plan returns. Source: AMFI website, data as on August 10
Investing in any mutual fund scheme on the basis of past-performance alone is risky. As returns are linked to market risks, there is never any guarantee or assurance from mutual funds.
Therefore, before investing, it is important to look for a fund that suits your financial goals, risk appetite and risk capacity. For this, investors should ideally consult a professional financial advisor.