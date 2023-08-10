SIP schemes that beat Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund in 1-10 years

SIP schemes that beat Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund in 1-10 years

Photos: Pexels/Pixabay

Aug 10, 2023

Rajeev Kumar

While Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund is very popular among investors, several schemes have performed better than it in terms of returns. Let's see.

Before going further, readers should note that this exercise is for informational purposes only. It is not intended to recommend any of the funds mentioned in this story.

First, take a look at the annualised returns given by Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund to investors.

1 year: 19.44%  3 years: 24.85% 5 years: 18.64% 10 years: 20.07%

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund Returns

*Direct plan returns. Source: AMFI website, data as on August 10

JM Flexicap Fund: 27.27% Quant Flexi Cap Fund: 22.29% HDFC Flexi Cap Fund: 23.63% Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund: 20.29% Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund: 19.71% WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund: 20.65%

MFs that performed better than Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund in 1 year

*Direct plan returns. Source: AMFI website, data as on August 10

Quant Flexi Cap Fund: 36.81% JM Flexicap Fund: 29.28% HDFC Flexi Cap Fund: 33.09% Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund: 29.42% Edelweiss Flexi Cap Fund: 25.10% Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund: 29.20%

MFs that performed better than Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund in 3 years

*Direct plan returns. Source: AMFI website, data as on August 10

Quant Flexi Cap Fund: 22.27% under Direct Plan

MFs that performed better than Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund in 5 years

Source: AMFI website, data as on August 10

JM Flexicap Fund: 20.17%/18.98% Quant Flexi Cap Fund: 25.02%/24.08%

MFs that performed better than Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund in 10 years

Direct plan returns. Source: AMFI website, data as on August 10

What investors should do?

Investing in any mutual fund scheme on the basis of past-performance alone is risky. As returns are linked to market risks, there is never any guarantee or assurance from mutual funds.

Therefore, before investing, it is important to look for a fund that suits your financial goals, risk appetite and risk capacity. For this, investors should ideally consult a professional financial advisor.