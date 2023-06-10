Senior Citizen Fixed Deposit: Highest Govt Bank Interest Rates June 2023
Jun 10, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
It is a good time for senior citizens to book long-term FDs as rates are high. Let’s look at highest interest rates offered by some Govt banks.
State Bank of India is offering 3.50% to 7.60% interest on FD to senior citizens and 3.00% to 7.10% to others.
Punjab National Bank is offering 4.00% to 7.75% interest on FD to senior citizens and 3.50% to 7.25% to others.
Canara Bank if offering 4.00% to 7.75% interest on FD to senior citizens and 4.00% to 7.25% to others.
Bank of Baroda is offering 3.50% to 7.75% to senior citizens and 3.00% to 7.25% to others.
Central Bank of India is offering 4.00% to 7.25% to senior citizens and 3.50% to 6.75% to others.
UCO Bank is offering 2.90% to 7.20% interest on FD to senior citizens and 2.90% to 7.15% to others.
Indian Bank is offering 3.30% to 7.20% interest on FD to senior citizens and 2.80% to 6.70% to others.
Indian Overseas Bank is offering 4.50% to 7.75% interest on FD to senior citizens and 4.00% to 7.25% to others.
