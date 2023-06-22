Senior Citizen Age, Condition for ITR filing Exemption 

Jun 22, 2023

Rajeev Kumar

A resident individual aged 60 years or above but less than 80 years at any time during the previous year is considered as Senior Citizen for Income Tax purposes.

A resident individual resident aged 80 years or above, at any time during the previous year, is considered as Super Senior Citizen for tax purposes.

Under Section 194P of the Income Tax Act, 1961, Senior Citizens are exempted from filing income tax returns if following conditions.

- The senior citizen should be of age 75 years or above.

- The senior Citizen should be a ‘Resident’ in the previous year

- The Senior Citizen should have pension income and interest income only.

- The interest income of such senior citizens should in the same specified bank in which s/he is receiving pension

- The senior citizen will have submit a declaration to the specified bank.

- The ‘specified bank’ will be responsible for the TDS deduction of senior citizens after considering the deductions under Chapter VI-A and rebate under 87A.

- Once the specified bank, as mentioned above, deducts tax for senior citizens above 75 years of age, there will be no requirement to furnish income tax returns by senior citizens.

