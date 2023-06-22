Senior Citizen Age, Condition for ITR filing Exemption 

- Once the specified bank, as mentioned above, deducts tax for senior citizens above 75 years of age, there will be no requirement to furnish income tax returns by senior citizens.
- Once the specified bank, as mentioned above, deducts tax for senior citizens above 75 years of age, there will be no requirement to furnish income tax returns by senior citizens.
Next: ITR Filing Due Date and Last Date for Senior Citizens AY 2023-24
Next: ITR Filing Due Date and Last Date for Senior Citizens AY 2023-24