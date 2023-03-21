Latest SBI Fixed Deposit Interest Rates 2023 for Senior Citizens, Others
Mar 21, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
State Bank of India is offering higher fixed deposit interest rates to senior citizens and others on deposits below Rs 2 crore with effect from 15h Feb 2023. Take a look
211 days to less than 1 year: SBI is offering 6.25% interest to senior citizens and 5.75% to others
1 Year to less than 2 years: SBI is offering 7.3% interest to senior citizens and 6.8% to others
2 years to less than 3 years: SBI is offering 7.5% interest to senior citizens and 7% to others
3 years to less than 5 years: SBI is offering 7% interest to senior citizens and 6.5% to others
5 years and up to 10 years: SBI is offering 7.5% interest to senior citizens and 6.5% to others
400 days Amrit Kalash Deposit Scheme: SBI is offering 7.6% interest to senior citizens and 7.1% to others
