SBI Contra Fund: SIP returns in 1, 3, 5 and 10 years till September 5

SBI Contra Fund has given higher returns than many other schemes offered by SBI Mutual Fund in last few years. It was launched on 14th July 1999.
SBI Contra Fund is an open-ended equity scheme that follows a contrarian investment strategy. Its AUM till August 31 was Rs 14,649 crore.
This fund invests a minimum of 65% in stocks of companies which follow the contrarian investment theme. Here’s a look at its performance*
*Source: AMFI website data, as on September 5, 2023
The direct plan of SBI Contra Fund has given 27.30% annualised return in 1 year till September 5, 2023.
The direct plan of SBI Contra Fund has given 39.66% annualised returns in 3 years till September 5, 2023.
The direct plan of SBI Contra Fund has given 20.71% annualised returns in 5 years till September 5, 2023.
The direct plan of SBI Contra Fund has given 19.44% annualised returns in 10 years till September 5, 2023.
The direct plan of SBI Contra Fund has given 16.28% annualised returns since launch. Regular plan has given 19.24% returns since launch till September 5, 2023.
Disclaimer: This story is for informational purposes only. Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. Please consult your financial advisor before investing.
