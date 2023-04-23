SBI ATM Cash Withdrawal Limit 2023
SBI ATM Cash Withdrawal Limit 2023
Apr 23, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
State Bank of India (SBI) has over 50,000 ATMs across India for cash withdrawal. Read on find the withdrawal limit.
State Bank of India (SBI) has over 50,000 ATMs across India for cash withdrawal. Read on find the withdrawal limit.
SBI ATM allows customers to withdraw up to Rs 40,000 through SBI Classic Debit Cards
SBI ATM allows customers to withdraw up to Rs 40,000 through SBI Classic Debit Cards
Higher value cards issued by SBI allow daily withdrawal of up to Rs 1 lakh.
Higher value cards issued by SBI allow daily withdrawal of up to Rs 1 lakh.
SBI ATMs also provide Fast Cash option, which allows withdrawal of preferred amounts.
SBI ATMs also provide Fast Cash option, which allows withdrawal of preferred amounts.
The options under Fast Cash are in denomination of Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 500, Rs 1000, Rs 2000, Rs 3000, Rs 5000 and Rs 10,000.
The options under Fast Cash are in denomination of Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 500, Rs 1000, Rs 2000, Rs 3000, Rs 5000 and Rs 10,000.
SBI ATMs accept all cards issued by the bank, cards issued by other banks, JCB and UPI Cards.
SBI ATMs accept all cards issued by the bank, cards issued by other banks, JCB and UPI Cards.
SBI ATM cards can also be used for transactions at other bank ATMs linked to National Financial Switch.
SBI ATM cards can also be used for transactions at other bank ATMs linked to National Financial Switch.
See Next