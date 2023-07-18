Sahara India Refund LINK on cooperation.gov.in: Time, Amount Limit
Jul 18, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah has launched CRCS Sahara Refund Portal to help depositors.
The CRCS Sahara Refund Portal will help crores of depositors whose money is stuck in Sahara India.
Amount limit: Initially, the portal will process refunds up to Rs 10,000 for each depositor.
Refund processing time: According to Shah, refunds will be processed within 45 days.
Online link: The link to refund portal is available on website of Ministry of Cooperation at Cooperation.gov.in
How to claim: Depositors need to have their bank accounts and mobile number linked to Aadhaar to claim refund.
Sahara India Refund Portal Link
How to claim: The refund can be claimed online through the CRCS Sahara Refund portal.
