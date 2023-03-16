SaaS vs Fintech vs E-commerce Unicorn: Where you should work for better health cover?
Mar 16, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
India’s Unicorns are raising the bar when it comes to providing health benefits to their employees. Read on to find which Unicorns are offering better benefits.
The median sum insured offered to employees by unicorns is Rs 5 lakh, says a report by Plum
However, among the unicorns, Saas unicorns are offering better health benefits to employees.
The Plum report says SaaS unicorns are offering better health benefits to their employees than Fintech and E-commerce platforms.
The average sum insured offered by SaaS unicorns is Rs 7.3 lakh.
The average sum insured offered by Fintech and E-commerce unicorns are Rs 5 lakh and Rs 4.7 lakh respectively.
Fifty per cent of SaaS unicorns are also offering OPD cover
Only 25% of Fintech unicorns are offering this benefit. In the case of E-commerce unicorns, OPD cover is provided by none.
Therefore, working for a SaaS unicorn may provide you better health cover benefits.
