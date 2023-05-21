Rs 2000 Note Deposit Limit, Fees, Validity, Exchange Start & Last Date
May 21, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
Deposit limit: There is no limit on the number of Rs 2000 notes you can deposit in your bank.
Exchange limit: If you want to exchange, there is a limit of Rs 20,000 per day.
Deposit/exchange start date: You can go to a bank from May 23 to deposit, exchange Rs 2000 notes.
Deposit/exchange last date: Deposit or exchange of Rs 2000 notes needs to be completed by September.
Validity: Rs 2000 notes will remain legal tender even after September 30.
Will last date extend? The RBI has not said anything about it. But Rs 2000 notes will remain legal tender even after September.
Fees: It’s free. There is no fee for deposit or exchange of Rs 2000 notes in a bank.
