Best Date For Public Provident Fund (PPF) Investment
Apr 04, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
If you are planning to invest in Public Provident Fund (PPF) in FY 2023-24, the best date to do so is today to tomorrow (April 5). Read on to know why
Interest on PPF deposits is calculated on a monthly basis and credited to account at the end of FY.
PPF interest calculation is done on the minimum balance in the account between the end of the 5th day of the month and the end of the month.
This means, if you invest in PPF account on or before 5th April then your deposit will earn interest for the full 12 months.
However, even if you fail to invest in PPF by tomorrow, you can make the investment on any day till the end of FY 2023-24.
As of now, the PPF interest rate is 7.1% compounded annually
