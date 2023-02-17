Property Price in Mumbai
Property Price in Mumbai
Feb 17, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
Property prices in Mumbai have been increasing. In 2022, the average property price was Rs 11875 per sqft. Let’s look at average prices in different areas of the city.*
*Source: Anarock Research data
The average price of property in Thane West was Rs 19,100 per sqft in 2022.
The average price of property in Dombivli was Rs 10,500 per sqft in 2022.
The average price of property in Kalyan was Rs 9,100 per sqft in 2022.
The average price of property in Borivali was Rs 22,000 per sqft in 2022.
The average price of property in Mira Road was Rs 14,000 per sqft in 2022.
The average price of property in Panvel was Rs 9,000 per sqft in 2022.
The average price of property in Kandivali was Rs 23,000 per sqft in 2022.
The average price of property in Malad was Rs 23,500 per sqft in 2022.
The average price of property in Thane East was Rs 19,300 per sqft in 2022.
