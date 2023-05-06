PPF Interest Rate History: Till May 2023
PPF Interest Rate History: Till May 2023
May 06, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
There was a time when PPF used to offer 12% interest but the deposit limit then was just Rs 40,000. Read on to know the interesting history of PPF rates
There was a time when PPF used to offer 12% interest but the deposit limit then was just Rs 40,000. Read on to know the interesting history of PPF rates
In the last 10 years, the PPF interest rate has varied between 7.1% to 8.8%.
In the last 10 years, the PPF interest rate has varied between 7.1% to 8.8%.
When the scheme started in 1968, the PPF interest rate was just 4.8% while the maximum investment limit was just Rs 15,000.
When the scheme started in 1968, the PPF interest rate was just 4.8% while the maximum investment limit was just Rs 15,000.
PPF deposit limit was increased to Rs 1.5 lakh in 2014 when the interest rate was also 8.7%.
PPF deposit limit was increased to Rs 1.5 lakh in 2014 when the interest rate was also 8.7%.
PPF interest rate between 01.04.1986 to 31.03.1988 and 01.04.1988 to 14.01.2000 was 12%.
PPF interest rate between 01.04.1986 to 31.03.1988 and 01.04.1988 to 14.01.2000 was 12%.
Between 15.01.2000 to 28.02.2001, the PPF interest rate was 11%.
Between 15.01.2000 to 28.02.2001, the PPF interest rate was 11%.
The biggest jump of 2% was announced with effect from 01.04.1986 when the interest rate was hiked from 10% to 12%
The biggest jump of 2% was announced with effect from 01.04.1986 when the interest rate was hiked from 10% to 12%
The current PPF interest rate is 7.1%, which has remains unchanged since April 2020. It is expected the Government will increase the rate again.
The current PPF interest rate is 7.1%, which has remains unchanged since April 2020. It is expected the Government will increase the rate again.
Learn more