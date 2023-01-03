Is It Possible to Invest More Than Rs 1.5 lakh in PPF?
Is It Possible to Invest More Than Rs 1.5 lakh in PPF?
Jan 03, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
The maximum limit for investing in PPF account in a year is Rs 1.5 lakh. But is it possible to invest more than that? Let’s find out
The maximum limit for investing in PPF account in a year is Rs 1.5 lakh. But is it possible to invest more than that? Let’s find out
As per The Public Provident Fund Scheme 2019, the maximum annual contribution to PPF account is capped at Rs 1.5 lakh.
As per The Public Provident Fund Scheme 2019, the maximum annual contribution to PPF account is capped at Rs 1.5 lakh.
Therefore, you cannot deposit more than Rs 1.5 lakh in PPF account in a financial year.
Therefore, you cannot deposit more than Rs 1.5 lakh in PPF account in a financial year.
But here is no restriction on the number of deposits. You can deposit funds in multiples of Rs 50 in your PPF account and a minimum of Rs 500 per annum.
But here is no restriction on the number of deposits. You can deposit funds in multiples of Rs 50 in your PPF account and a minimum of Rs 500 per annum.
In case you deposit more than Rs 1.5 lakh in PPF account in a year, the excess amount won’t earn any interest.
In case you deposit more than Rs 1.5 lakh in PPF account in a year, the excess amount won’t earn any interest.
That's all about PPF annual investment limit. You will not benefit from investing over Rs 1.5 lakh/year in PPF account
That's all about PPF annual investment limit. You will not benefit from investing over Rs 1.5 lakh/year in PPF account
See Next