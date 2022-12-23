Dec 23, 2022
Rajeev Kumar
Crypto market crash in 2022 exposed the risk of investing in unregulated assets.
Lesson: Never invest in something you don’t understand.
The stock market witnessed sharp declines in first half of 2022. But in second half, stocks made a strong recovery.
Lesson: Aim for the long term, be patient
Starting May 2022, key interest rates increased by 225 basis points, EMIs went up and loans became expensive.
Lesson: Prepayment of loans is key
Inflation disrupted household budgets in 2022 as costs of food, medicines, clothing, transportation, education increased.
Lesson: Invest to raise purchasing power
Lesson: Ladder your FDs to enjoy higher returns.
Looming fears of an economic recession have led to layoffs worldwide in 2022.
Lesson: Have an emergency fund
