Parag Parikh Flexicap Fund: SIP returns in 1-10 years till Sept 6

Parag Parikh Flexicap Fund has given good annualised returns in 1, 3, 5 and 10 years. Here’s a look:

Parag Parikh Flexicap Fund is a diversified equity scheme investing up to 65% of its corpus in Indian equities.

Before reading further, please note this exercise is for informational purposes only. It is not intended to recommend any of the funds mentioned here for investing.

The direct plan of Parag Parikh Flexicap Fund has given 21.19% return in 1 year.

Source: AMFI website data as on September 6, 2023

The direct plan of Parag Parikh Flexicap Fund has given 24.63% annualised returns in 3 years till September 6.

Source: AMFI website data as on September 6, 2023

The direct plan of Parag Parikh Flexicap Fund has given 19.04% annualised returns in 5 years till September 6

Source: AMFI website data as on September 6, 2023

The direct plan of Parag Parikh Flexicap Fund has given 20.36% annualised returns in 10 years till September 6

Source: AMFI website data as on September 6, 2023

The direct plan of Parag Parikh Flexicap Fund has given 14.65% annualised returns since inception September 6

Source: AMFI website data as on September 6, 2023

Parag Parikh Flexicap Fund tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index . It was launched on May 24, 2013.

Disclaimer: This story is for informational purposes only. Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. Please consult your financial advisor before investing.

