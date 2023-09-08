Parag Parikh Flexicap Fund: SIP returns in 1-10 years till Sept 6

Photos: Unsplash/Pixabay
Before reading further, please note this exercise is for informational purposes only. It is not intended to recommend any of the funds mentioned here for investing.
Source: AMFI website data as on September 6, 2023
Source: AMFI website data as on September 6, 2023
Source: AMFI website data as on September 6, 2023
Source: AMFI website data as on September 6, 2023
Source: AMFI website data as on September 6, 2023
Disclaimer: This story is for informational purposes only. Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. Please consult your financial advisor before investing.
Next: Top 10 ICICI Pru SIP schemes with best returns in 3 years till Sept 6