30th November 2023: If an Individual is a spouse of a person, being a partner in a firm required to furnish a report of Transfer Pricing (TP) Audit in Form No. 3CEB and the provisions of section 5A apply to such spouse. 30th November 2023: If an Individual is a spouse of a person, being a partner in a firm required to furnish a report of Transfer Pricing (TP) Audit in Form No. 3CEB and the provisions of section 5A apply to such spouse.