No more Rs 2000 notes! What RBI said
May 19, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
Soon, you will not see Rs 2000 notes! Read on to what the RBI has said.
The circulation of Rs 2000 denomination notes had already dropped in last 5 years.
No fresh Rs 2000 notes have been printed from 2018-19 onwards, according to Govt.
Meanwhile, the share of Rs 500 notes had increased to 73.3% from 29.7% between 2020 and 2022.
Rs 2000 Denomination Banknotes – Withdrawal from Circulation; Will continue as Legal Tender, RBI tweeted today
Printing of banknotes of a particular denomination is decided by Government of India in consultation with RBI.
In past, there were demand to ban Rs 2000 notes to stop terror funding. RBI has now decided to withdraw it from circulation.
