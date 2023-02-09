Travelling abroad becomes costly!
Travelling abroad becomes costly!
New TCS Rule
New TCS Rule
Feb 09, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
Going on a foreign vacation will cost you more. From July 1, the Govt of India has proposed to increase the rate of TCS on foreign remittances. Read on for details
Going on a foreign vacation will cost you more. From July 1, the Govt of India has proposed to increase the rate of TCS on foreign remittances. Read on for details
At present, TCS on remittances made for booking overseas tour packages is 5% without any threshold limit.
At present, TCS on remittances made for booking overseas tour packages is 5% without any threshold limit.
The government has proposed to increase the rate of TCS on foreign remittances under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme to 20% from 5%.
The government has proposed to increase the rate of TCS on foreign remittances under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme to 20% from 5%.
Unlike TDS, where tax is deducted when one receives payment, TCS is collected on the expenses made.
Unlike TDS, where tax is deducted when one receives payment, TCS is collected on the expenses made.
Tax experts say that the hike in the TCS rate from 5% to 20% on LRS would mean that foreign travel will now be costlier.
Tax experts say that the hike in the TCS rate from 5% to 20% on LRS would mean that foreign travel will now be costlier.
However, the revised rate will not apply for remittances made for the purpose of foreign education and medical treatment
However, the revised rate will not apply for remittances made for the purpose of foreign education and medical treatment
See Next