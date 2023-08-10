New RBI Home Loan EMI Rule: Everyone will be impacted (Positively)
Photos: Pexels/Pixabay
Aug 10, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
Soon, banks will not be able to increase your home loan EMI tenor without asking you. This will be possible due to a decision by RBI. Read on for details
RBI has noticed instances of unreasonable elongation of tenor of floating rate loans by lenders without proper consent and communication to the borrowers.
To check this practice, RBI has decided to put in place a proper conduct framework to be implemented by all REs to address the issues faced by the borrowers.
The framework will make it mandatory for banks to clearly communicate with the borrowers for resetting the tenor and/or EMI.
The banks will also have to provide options of switching to fixed rate loans or foreclosure of loans.
Further, lenders will have to make transparent disclosure of various charges incidental to the exercise of these options.
Increasing tenor even by a few months can lead to a big increase in the total interest paid during loan repayment term.
Why it is important for borrowers?
RBI's decision will positively impact borrowers as banks will become more transparent about their decisions. More details will be available soon.
