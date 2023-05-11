New NPS Multiple Pension Plan Purchase Rule 2023
New NPS Multiple Pension Plan Purchase Rule 2023
May 11, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
National Pension System (NPS) subscribers can now buy multiple annuity/pension plans on exit. Read on to know details of what PFRDA has said.
Under NPS, subscribers are allowed to buy immediate annuities or pension plans from Annuity Service Providers (ASPs)
NPS subscribers will be allowed to purchase multiple pension plans on exit if their corpus is over Rs 10 lakh, the PFRDA says.
However, NPS subscribers will have to utilise at least Rs 5 lakh to buy each annuity if they are buying multiple plans
Earlier, subscribers were allowed to buy only one annuity scheme from the ASP at the time of exit.
The regulator has advised CRAs to build necessary functionality for the implementation of new rule.
Until this feature is developed, ASPs have been asked to handle requests for multiple annuities from subscribers
