New Deadline For EPFO Higher Pension
May 03, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
In a relief to many pensioners and subscribers, EPFO has extended the last date to apply for higher pension to June 26.
The previous deadline for filing applications for higher pension was May 3, 2023.
In order to enable all eligible persons to file their applications, the timeline for filing applications would now be till June 26, 2023, EPFO said
The timeline has been extended to provide ample opportunity to pensioners and members to ease out any difficulty being faced by them.
This has been decided after sympathetically considering demands received from employees, employers and their associations, EPFO said.
This is the second extension given by the EPFO as the original due date was March 3.
Several trade unions , retiree’s federations had written to the EPFO for an extension in the due date.
