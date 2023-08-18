Mutual Funds that could have turned Rs 25,000 SIP into Rs 5-11 crore

In last 20 years, 7 mutual fund schemes have given 17.5% to 22.6% annualised returns, according to a report*. SIP in these schemes could have created massive wealth for investors.

In last 20 years, 7 mutual fund schemes have given 17.5% to 22.6% annualised returns, according to a report*. SIP in these schemes could have created massive wealth for investors.