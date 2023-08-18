Mutual Funds that could have turned Rs 25,000 SIP into Rs 5-11 crore

Photos: Pexels/Pixabay
Aug 18, 2023
In last 20 years, 7 mutual fund schemes have given 17.5% to 22.6% annualised returns, according to a report*. SIP in these schemes could have created massive wealth for investors.
*Source: Funds India Wealth Conversations Report, August 2023
Calculation shows a monthly SIP of Rs 25000 in any of these 7 schemes could have grown to approx Rs 5.4 crore to Rs 11.7 crore in 20 years. Let’s look at these funds and their returns.
Before reading further, please note this exercise is for informational purposes only. It is not intended to recommend any of the funds mentioned in this story for investment.
Nippon India Growth Fund - Regular-Growth plan: It has given 22.6% annualised returns* in 20 years. Rs 25,000 monthly SIP in this scheme could have grown to approx. Rs 11.7 crore in 20 years.
HDFC Top 100 Fund - Growth plan: It has given 19.5% annualised returns* in 20 years. Rs 25,000 SIP in this scheme could have grown to approx. Rs 7.3 crore in 20 years.
Franklin India Prima Fund - Growth Plan: It has given 20.2% annualised returns* in 20 years. Rs 25,000 monthly SIP in this scheme could have grown to approx Rs 8.1 crore in 20 years.
HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Growth Plan: It has given 20.4% annualised returns* in 20 years. Rs 25,000 monthly SIP in this scheme could have grown to approx Rs 8.3 crore in 20 years.
Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund - Growth Plan: It has given 19.9% annualised returns* in 20 years. Rs 25,000 monthly SIP in this scheme could have grown to approx Rs 7.7 crore in 20 years.
Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund - Growth Plan: It has given 19.7% annualised returns* in 20 years. Rs 25,000 monthly SIP in this scheme could have grown to approx Rs 7.5 crore in 20 years.
Franklin India Bluechip - Growth plan: It has given 17.5% annualised returns* in 20 years. Rs 25,000 monthly SIP in this scheme could have grown to approx Rs 5.4 crore in 20 years
Disclaimer: This story is for informational purposes only. Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. Please consult your financial advisor before investing.
