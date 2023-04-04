Maximum SCSS interest income you can get at 8.2%
Maximum SCSS interest income you can get at 8.2%
Apr 04, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
With recent change in SCSS interest rate, you can now earn more by opening a new account. Read on to find the maximum interest income you can get
The SCSS interest rate announced for April-June quarter of FY 2023-24 is 8.2%.
If you open a SCSS account between April-June and deposit Rs 30 lakh, you can earn Rs 12.3 lakh as interest income in 5 years.
The annual interest income will be Rs 2.46 lakh till maturity.
The quarterly income income will be Rs 61,500.
The monthly income income will be Rs 20,500. However, the interest income under SCSS is paid on a quarterly basis only.
The maximum SCSS deposit limit is Rs 30 lakh for a single account.
