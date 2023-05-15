ITR Submission Last Date for AY 2023-24
ITR Submission Last Date for AY 2023-24
May 15, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
Income tax Return filing for AY 2023-24 has started on the income tax e-filing portal. Read on to know about ITR submission last date.
The ITR submission last date for AY 2023-24 for taxpayers whose accounts are not required to be audited, is July 31.
The ITR submission last date for taxpayers whose books of account are required to be audited is October 31.
November 30 is the ITR submission last date for taxpayers who are required to submit a report under section 92E regarding international or specified domestic transaction(s).
December 30 is the ITR submission last date for belated ITRs for AY 2023-24.
Salaried employees will be able to file their ITRs for Ay 2023-24 after receiving Form 16 from employers by June 15.
It is important for taxpayers to file their ITRs on time to avoid penalties (See below)
ITR Penalties