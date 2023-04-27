ITR Forms for AY 2023-24: Which form is for you?

Apr 27, 2023

Rajeev Kumar

There are seven Income Tax Return (ITR) Forms for AY 2023-24. Read on to find which ITR form is applicable for you.

ITR 1 (Sahaj): This is for individuals being a resident (other than not ordinarily resident) having total income up to Rs 50 lakh, having Income from salaries, one house property, other sources like interest etc, and agricultural income up to Rs 5000.

ITR 2: This is for individuals and HUFs not having income from profits and gains of business or profession.

ITR 3: This is for individuals and HUFs having income from profits and gains of business or profession.

ITR 4 (Sugam): This is for individuals, HUFs and Firms (other than LLP) being a resident having total income up to Rs 50 lakh and having income from business and profession, which is computed under sections 44AD, 44ADA or 44AE and agricultural income up to Rs 5000.

ITR 5: This is for persons other than individual, HUF, company and person filing Form ITR-7.

ITR 6: This is for companies other than companies claiming exemption under section 11.

ITR 7: This is for persons including companies required to furnish return under sections 139(4A) or 139(4B) or 139(4C) or 139(4D) only.

The last date to file ITR for AY 2023-24 is July 31.