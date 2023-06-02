ITR Filing Start Date, Last Date AY 2023-24 for Salaried
ITR Filing Start Date, Last Date AY 2023-24 for Salaried
Jun 02, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
The Income Tax Return (ITR) filing season for AY 2023-24 has started. Read on to know when salaried can file their returns and the due date.
The Income Tax Return (ITR) filing season for AY 2023-24 has started. Read on to know when salaried can file their returns and the due date.
Salaried employees will be able to file their ITR for AY 2023-24 from this month.
Salaried employees will be able to file their ITR for AY 2023-24 from this month.
Salaried employees will receive Form 16 from their employers by June 15. They can file their returns after receiving this form.
Salaried employees will receive Form 16 from their employers by June 15. They can file their returns after receiving this form.
Form 16 is an important document that contains details of salary income and tax deducted by your employer.
Form 16 is an important document that contains details of salary income and tax deducted by your employer.
The due date by which salaried employees, whose accounts don't need to audited, must file their returns is July 31, 2023.
The due date by which salaried employees, whose accounts don't need to audited, must file their returns is July 31, 2023.
However, it is advised to file you tax returns as early as possible.
However, it is advised to file you tax returns as early as possible.
Early filing will help you get quick refunds. As of now, taxpayers can file ITR-1, ITR-2, ITR-3 and ITR-4 in online mode on the e-filing website.
Early filing will help you get quick refunds. As of now, taxpayers can file ITR-1, ITR-2, ITR-3 and ITR-4 in online mode on the e-filing website.
See Next