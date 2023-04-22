ITR Filing Start Date For AY 2023-24 and Last Date
ITR Filing Start Date For AY 2023-24 and Last Date
Apr 22, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
ITR filing for AY 2023-24 is expected to start soon. Read on to find when you will be able to file Income Tax Return this year and the last date to do so.
Taxpayers may be able to start filing their returns from the last week of April or in May first week, according to experts.
However, salaried individuals may have to wait till mid-June to start filing their ITRs.
The delay in ITR filing start date for salaried is because employers issue Form 16 by mid-June.
Salaried employees may be able to start filing their returns from mid-June 2023 onwards till July 31.
The ITR filing this year will be done for the income earned in FY 2022-23, i.e., 1st April 2022 and 31st March 2023.
The last date to file ITR for AY 2023-24 will be July 31, 2023.
Taxpayers should file their ITRs at the earliest in order to avoid any penalty.
