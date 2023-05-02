ITR Filing Last Date 2023 For All Taxpayers

May 02, 2023

Rajeev Kumar

The Income Tax Return (ITR) filing season for AY 2023-24 has started. Taxpayers can now file ITR using offline utility. Read on to find the important tax return filing due dates this year.

31 July 2023: Last date to file ITR for AY 2023-24 for all assessees, including salaried and senior citizens, whose accounts are not required to be audited.

October 31: Last date to file ITR for assessees whose books of account are required to be audited

30 November 2023: Due date of ITR filing for assessees who are required to submit a report under section 92E regarding international or specified domestic transaction(s) .

December 30: Last date to file belated/revised ITR for AY 2023-24.

June 15: This is the due date for employers to issue Form 16 to employees.

Salaried employees will be able to file their tax returns after receiving their Form 16.