ITR Filing Last Date 2023 For All Taxpayers

May 02, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
The Income Tax Return (ITR) filing season for AY 2023-24 has started. Taxpayers can now file ITR using offline utility. Read on to find the important tax return filing due dates this year.
31 July 2023: Last date to file ITR for AY 2023-24 for all assessees, including salaried and senior citizens, whose accounts are not required to be audited.
October 31: Last date to file ITR for assessees whose books of account are required to be audited
30 November 2023: Due date of ITR filing for assessees who are required to submit a report under section 92E regarding international or specified domestic transaction(s) .
December 30: Last date to file belated/revised ITR for AY 2023-24.
June 15: This is the due date for employers to issue Form 16 to employees.
Salaried employees will be able to file their tax returns after receiving their Form 16.