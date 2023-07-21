ITR Date Extension News Today July 21: Its Confirmed, No Plan!
ITR Date Extension News Today July 21: Its Confirmed, No Plan!
Photos: Pixabay/Pexels
Photos: Pixabay/Pexels
Jul 21, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
It’s confirmed. There is no plan to extend ITR due date this year. Read on to know details and what you should do
It’s confirmed. There is no plan to extend ITR due date this year. Read on to know details and what you should do
Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra recently confirmed the finance ministry is not contemplating an extension of the July 31 deadline.
Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra recently confirmed the finance ministry is not contemplating an extension of the July 31 deadline.
The Revenue Secretary also said income taxpayers should file their returns at the earliest as there will not be any extension.
The Revenue Secretary also said income taxpayers should file their returns at the earliest as there will not be any extension.
Several tax experts have also said thare there is no point in waiting for extension of ITR due date.
Several tax experts have also said thare there is no point in waiting for extension of ITR due date.
As the due date gets close, more and more returns are filed. Filing towards the last few days has been a trend.
As the due date gets close, more and more returns are filed. Filing towards the last few days has been a trend.
However, taxpayers must note that now the due date is usually not extended, so it makes sense to file in time.
However, taxpayers must note that now the due date is usually not extended, so it makes sense to file in time.
In case taxpayers need help, they must seek expert assistance well in time.
In case taxpayers need help, they must seek expert assistance well in time.
Experts say it is advisable to file taxes well before the deadline to ensure timely compliance and avoid potential penalties
Experts say it is advisable to file taxes well before the deadline to ensure timely compliance and avoid potential penalties
Experts have noticed that tax filers often miss small details or make some minor mistakes, especially when filing by themselves.
Experts have noticed that tax filers often miss small details or make some minor mistakes, especially when filing by themselves.
Errors in ITR may lead to defective returns or fewer refunds.
Errors in ITR may lead to defective returns or fewer refunds.
You should know these errors in below link to file an error-free return before the due date, i.e. July 31, 2023.
You should know these errors in below link to file an error-free return before the due date, i.e. July 31, 2023.
Learn more