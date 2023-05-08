Is SCSS interest rate fixed for 5 years?
May 08, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
Yes, Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) interest rate is fixed for 5 years. Read on to find more interesting details
Senior Citizens can currently open an SCSS account and invest up to Rs 30 lakh at 8.2% interest.
By investing Rs 30 lakh, senior citizens can earn a total interest income of Rs 12.3 lakh in 5 years.
SCSS interest is paid on a quarterly basis. The quarterly interest payment for Rs 30 lakh deposit will be Rs 61,500.
By investing Rs 20 lakh, senior citizens can earn a total interest of Rs 8.2 lakh in five years and Rs 41,000 quarterly interest.
SCSS account can be further extended for 3 years at the same 8.2% interest rate.
By depositing Rs 15 lakh, the accountholder can earn an interest income of Rs 6.15 lakh in 5 years and a quarterly receivable interest of Rs 30,750.
Those who opened their SCSS account at a lower interest can also close their old account and start a new account for higher interest.
