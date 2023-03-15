Investing or Going Abroad? Beware of This New Rule

Mar 15, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
Investor, who has remitted funds under LRS can retain, reinvest the income earned on the investments. The received/realised/unspent/unused foreign exchange, unless reinvested, shall be repatriated and surrendered to an authorised person within a period of 180 days
Experts say that resident individuals must approach their Authorised Dealer Banks and confirm if the remittances sent under LRS, which are not invested, are required to be repatriated back to India within 180 days.