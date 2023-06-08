Individual Income Tax Return Due Date 2023
Jun 08, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
Income Tax Return filing season for AY 2023-24 has started. Read on to know the due date for individuals and other details.
The due date or the last date for ITR filing by individuals is July 31, 2023.
July 31 is the last date of ITR filing for individuals whose accounts don’t need to be audited.
Therefore, every individual taxpayer, whose accounts don’t need to be audited, should file his/her ITR by July 31.
Salaried individuals will be able to file their ITRs after June 15, the date by which they will receive Form 16.
Not filing Income Tax Return by the due date can lead to some penalties. You should avoid this mistake.
Till June 4, over 24 lakh taxpayers had filed their ITRs for AY 2023-24, according to e-filing website.
